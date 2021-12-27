TNSCB building with 24 houses collapses in Tiruvottiyur, Stalin announces Rs 1 lakh for families

Chennai :

An entire block of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board apartment collapsed at Tiruvottiyur minutes after families were evacuated around 11 am on Monday.

While no casualties have been reported so far, household items of all 24 families were buried under the debris and personnel from fire and rescue services and police department have been engaged to search if anybody has been stuck in the collapse site.

There are 14 blocks in total at the quarters and it was the D Block that housed 24 families which collapsed around 11 am. Police said that the families noticed the crack in certain portions of the building on Saturday night and since the cracks widened on Monday, the families moved out of the building. While fire and rescue personnel also reached the spot, the entire building collapsed.

The building was constructed in 1993, said police. The cause of the building collapse is being studied.

'Alternate houses for 24 families to be given soon'

Following the collapse of a tenement, Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Monday, assured that alternate houses will be arranged for people who have lost their houses.

"Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan has been sent to the spot to inspect the collapse of TNUHDB tenement and I have issued an advisory to officials to arrange alternate houses for people who were part of the tenement. I have also directed officials to distribute Rs 1 lakh to all the 24 families who were residing in the building to start a new life after their properties were damaged in the building collapse," said Stalin, in a statement.

Stalin also said that officials have been directed to collect details of old tenements and to take safety measures. Meanwhile, Anbarasan, while addressing the media after the inspection, said that the tenement was constructed in 1993 and due to prolonged usage and climatic conditions, the building sustained damages and collapsed. In Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) there are 23,000 such houses that were constructed 40 to 45 years ago. After DMK came to power, it was decided to demolish these 23,000 houses which were not suitable for living in a phased manner.

Anbarasan also said that in the current financial year the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for constructing 7,500 new houses and preliminary works have commenced. In areas like Kotturpuram, steps have been taken to evacuate people and to construct new tenements. MLAs have also undertaken the job of evacuating people from their constituencies. Minister further said that the people who have lost their houses were made to stay in marriage halls and Rs 1 lakh announced by the Chief Minister will be distributed by evening. Alternate houses for the families will be given in a day or two, said the Minister.

When asked about the technical committee appointed to inspect the damaged houses, the Minister replied that if the technical team points out that the tenements are damaged people living in the tenements would be relocated and new buildings will be constructed after demolishing them.