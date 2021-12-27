Great Lakes hosts 15th NASMEI marketing conference

Chennai :

The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, hosted the 15th NASMEI International marketing conference in collaboration with the North American Society for Marketing Education in India (NASMEI).





A two-day doctoral workshop served as a prelude to the 2-day conference, thus providing a great opportunity for the doctoral students and junior faculty to interact and learn from some of the top researchers in the world.





The premier annual conference held at Great Lakes Institute of Management was organised by the Kotler-Srinivasan Center for Research in Marketing. The session was inaugurated by Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management. This is the fifth year that GLIM is offering grants to participants





The keynote address was delivered by Dr Arvind Rangaswamy, Distinguished Professor of Marketing at Penn State University, USA. Speaking on the occasion he said, “I believe that one would not be able to transform their research unless they explore and understand the concept of the digital transformation of marketing.”





He also shared specific research ideas through his presentation titled ‘The Digital Transformation of Marketing: Is your research keeping pace?’ to help the attendees and students frame research questions better and enable them to publish their work in premium marketing journals. During the presentation, Dr Rangaswamy also suggested a few emerging areas of research in digital marketing and highlighted opportunities for aligning research with the digital transformation of marketing.





The two-day conference had papers presented by students and researchers from across the country (India). A wide variety of topics from ‘Power Shifts Between Couples in Household Decision Making’ to ‘Artificially Intelligent Virtual Agent’ and ‘Customer-Brand and Factors that influence sustainable product adoption’ were covered.