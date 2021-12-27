VIT observes Periyar, MGR death anniversaries

Chennai :

Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, observed the 48th death anniversary of Thanthai Periyar, who is known as the ‘Father of Dravidian Movement,’ and the 34th death anniversary of Dr MGR, the legendary actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.





Chancellor of VIT, Dr G Viswanathan; Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Dr Sekar Viswanathan and GV Selvam paid floral tributes to Thanthai Periyar’s portrait and garlanded Dr MGR’s statue in VIT Chennai.





Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Additional Registrar Dr PK Manoharan, Deans, Directors, members of faculty, and non-teaching staff participated in the event.