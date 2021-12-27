6,623 suspects held, contraband worth Rs 29 cr seized in 21-day hunt for drugs

Chennai :

During the past 21 days’ hunt for drugs, illegal lottery and banned tobacco products, the Tamil Nadu police arrested more than 6,600 people and seized contraband worth over Rs 29 crore.





According to a news release from the State police, 6,623 suspects were arrested since December 6 during the drive. The police seized heroin worth Rs 23 crore, gutkha worth Rs 4.20 crore and ganja worth Rs 1.8 crore.





Among the seized contrabands, for the first time in TN police history, Thoothukudi police had seized 23 kg of heroin worth Rs 23 crore. In ganja cases alone, 1,774 kg ganja was seized, 816 cases registered and 871 suspects nabbed, the release said.





Police had also seized 164 vehicles during the operation from ganja peddlers. In gutkha seizure cases, police arrested 5,037 people linked to 5,457 cases of smuggling and seized Rs 4.2 crore worth of contraband.





Police had urged the public to pass on information about ganja sales near colleges and schools via WhatsApp number 94981 11191 or control rooms numbers.