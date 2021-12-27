Two jewellery shop staff on bike killed after hit by bus on GST Road

Chennai :

Two employees of a jewellery shop on a two-wheeler died after being hit by a bus while trying to cross GST Road in Chromepet on Saturday night.





The deceased were identified as Satheesh, 32 of Tiruvallur and Senthil Kumar, 30 of Pudukottai.





According to the police, the two had been staying in the building where the shop is located and the incident happened on Saturday night when the two on a two-wheeler tried to cross the road.





As their vehicle was moving, a private minibus came speeding and hit them. Satheesh died on the spot while Senthil Kumar died on way to the hospital. A traffic police team rushed to the spot and arrested bus driver Ilayaraja, 26, a native of Vandavasi for causing the death of the two.