17-yr-old wanted for attempt to murder hacked to death in New Washermenpet

Chennai :

A 17-year-old youth, wanted in a case of attempt to murder, was hacked to death by a gang on Sunday in New Washermenpet.





The deceased, Seenu alias Srinivasan of Tilakar Nagar in Tondiarpet, was travelling in a share autorickshaw when near Vaidyanathan bridge three persons on two bikes stopped him and forcibly took him to New Washermenpet where he was hacked to death.





The gang escaped from the scene after making sure he was dead. Police later said Srinivasan was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder.





“He attacked one Pasupathi, 18, due to previous enmity. Pasupathi is currently under treatment at Stanley medical college. Even as the police were looking for Srinivasan, relatives of Pasupathi managed to track him down and hacked him to death", police said. Police noted that they are on the lookout for at least five relatives of Pasupathi in connection with the murder.