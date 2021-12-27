Denied entry to temple, drunk man smashes MTC windshield

Chennai :

A man under the influence of alcohol smashed the windshield of a bus after he was not allowed to enter a temple in an intoxicated condition at East Tambaram on Saturday evening.





After the incident, the public overpowered the man and bashed him up before tying him to a seat inside the bus. He was later handed over to Selaiyur police. After the enquiry, police identified the man as Tulasi of Aadhi Nagar in East Tambaram.





Tulasi was fully intoxicated when he went to the temple and the priest there refused to allow him to enter the place of worship. Infuriated, he got out when an MTC bus (route number 51) plying from Velacherry to Tambaram at Aadhi Nagar bus stop approached. He then took a stone and smashed it against its front windshield. Passengers and crew rushed out and overpowered Tulasi before tying him to a seat inside the bus. A team from Selaiyur police station reached the spot and arrested Tulasi.