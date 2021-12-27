Work to begin soon on drains in core city areas

Chennai :

The Greater Chennai Corporation is all set to start constructing storm water drains in some core city areas where water stagnation incidents were reported in the previous monsoon seasons. The civic body would utilise World Bank funds to undertake the work.





“Experts and engineers have studied areas where water stagnation occurred. As per their suggestions, a detailed project report has been prepared to construct new drains as well as to create links wherever they are not provided properly,” the Corporation said in a press release. “Work orders have been issued to contractors and the works will start soon,” it added.





The experts have identified 144 areas where the drains would be constructed for 45 kilometres, and work would be carried out at an expense of Rs 120 crore. The areas identified are mostly in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and other core city zones.





The project would be carried out with the World Bank fund by Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project.