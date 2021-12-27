CMA expansion truncated, to cover only 4,100 sqkm

Chennai :

In a surprise move, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to reduce the scope of expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) by more than half of what was originally proposed. As per the new proposal, the CMA will cover around 4,100 sqkm, which is only 47 per cent of the earlier proposed 8,878 sqkm.





“It would be very difficult to administer the larger area [that was originally envisaged]. So we have reduced the size of the expansion,” said an official source, adding that the new proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.





As per the new proposal, Arakkonam, Pallipattu, Tiruttani, Cheyyur and other few taluks that were proposed to be added with the CMA would be left out, but Kundrathur, Sriperumpudur, Vandalur, and other nearby taluks would be part of the expanded metro area.





Officials said the proposal moots decentralising the planning process by establishing regional or zonal level offices similar to Directorate of Town and Country Planning so that the people would not have to visit the CMDA head office in Egmore.





The expansion was notified in 2018 and several rounds of talks were held with realtors, residents and farmers. However, it ran into rough weather after opposition from environmentalists and farmers who raised apprehension over rapid urbanisation that would pose threats to waterbodies and agriculture.





After the DMK government came to power, it announced that the expansion would be carried out, but the planning authority reduced the extent of expansion to 8,300 sqkm. Many who attended the stakeholders meeting in Chengalpattu in November raised concerns over the effect the expansion would have on the environment and farmers’ livelihood.





Presently, the CMA is spread across 1,189 sqkm, covering the whole of city Corporation, and Avadi, Poonamallee, Tambaram and Sholinganallur taluks in neighbouring districts.