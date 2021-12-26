Two held for stealing cattle in Maduravoyal

Chennai :

Maduravoyal police have arrested two men for stealing cattle wandering the road.





The accused M Ramesh (41) alias Iyyapan and Y Sarathy (18) of Nolambur were secured during a vehicle check when they were trying to smuggle the cattle in a mini truck.





While they tried to flee upon noticing police at Adayalampattu in the wee hours of Saturday, police personnel secured them after a chase and investigation revealed that they were smuggling the cows which they stole from Parivakkam.





Two cows and the mini-truck were seized from him. A hunt has been launched for R Jagan (23), a history-sheeter, who managed to flee when police chased them.