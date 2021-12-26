Woman and a prison friend held for attempting to murder her husband

Chennai :

Flower Bazaar police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for attempting to murder her husband and her prison friend, also a 25-year-old woman, for making the murder plan and sending goons.





The accused were identified as Yasmin Bani alias Nagavalli of Annai Sathya Nagar and Tharini (25) of Kannagi Nagar.

Police said that Nagavalli's husband Akbar Batcha was attacked by a few men on the Muthusamy flyover a few days ago. He was admitted at RGGGH and Flower Bazaar police registered a case.





Inquiries revealed that Akbar Batcha's wife Nagavalli herself was behind the murder plan since he allegedly questioned her illicit affairs.

Nagavalli who has already been arrested in connection with ganja peddling cases approached her friend Tharini, whom she had met in prison, to eliminate Akbar Batcha and it was Tharini who sent men to murder Akbar Batcha.





While the two women have been arrested, a hunt has been launched for the goons who attacked Akbar Batcha. The victim has been running a shop in Flower Bazaar and he too has a peddling case pending against him.