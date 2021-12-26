Traffic SI moved to control room after bribe collection video goes viral

Chennai :

A video clip of a traffic sub-inspector threatening and accepting bribe from truck drivers near Poonamallee went viral on Saturday after which he was moved to the control room.





The incident is said to have happened on Thursday and sub-inspector Rajan of Poonamallee traffic enforcement wing can be seen demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 100 from at least three truck drivers.





In the video, he threatens the trucks drivers he would issue challan for Rs 800 if they fail to part with Rs 100. He issued challans for Rs 100 for the truck drivers. While they should pay the fine online, the sub-inspector has to given his share of Rs 100. After the video went viral on Saturday, he was moved to the control room. A departmental inquiry has been ordered.