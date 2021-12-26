Chennai's dermatologist conferred with Style icon doctor of the year — 2021

Chennai :

A city-based dermatologist bags ‘Style icon doctor of the year – 2021’ award at Golden Glory Awards, presented by Brands Impact.





Dr. Aishwarya Selvaraj was the first in Tamil Nadu to launch Alma Soprano Titanium, and Hollywood Spectra Laser in India, the clinic has been at the forefront in incorporating the latest technology.





Brands Impact executed the second edition of the Golden Glory Awards after two years, the award given to Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj was meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journey of the professional that embarked upon the path of glory and success with remarkable achievement.





“Getting this award pushes me to work harder and gives me confidence in doing more. The place I stand is a testimony of the genuine efforts I put into everything I do, ” she said.