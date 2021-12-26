CPM seeks CM’s intervention into demolition of houses in Kolathur area

Chennai :

CPM sought Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention into the demolition of houses at Avvai Nagar in Kolathur for construction of railway over bridge and a park.





“For construction of a bridge at Kolathur, Chennai Corporation has planned to acquire 10 feet of land on either side of the road and the residence has consented to part with it. But the corporation has unilaterally demolished all houses in Avvai Nagar for construction of bridge along with a park, ” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said.





Pointing to the Madras HC ruling against the demolition of residential buildings during academic year, he said that working-class people in the area were left with no place to stay. “Adequate compensation should be paid to those who lost all the land and house, ” he demanded.