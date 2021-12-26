Corpn identifies slums with low vax coverage

Chennai :

Even as the Omicron variant started spreading in Chennai, only around 66 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, and among the areas with low vax coverage are slum areas in the core city zones.





The civic body has identified some slum areas in the core city where vaccination coverage is lower. Some of the identified areas are Thilagar Nagar, Tsunami quarters in Tondiarpet, Stanley Nagar, Aasirvathapuram in Royapuram, Pulianthope, Annai Sathya Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nadukuppam, Nochikuppam, Ayodhya Nagar in Teynampet and others.





Among the 15 zones, the Tondiarpet zone, which has more slum population, has covered only 41 per cent of its eligible population. Other core city zones have also lower coverage with Teynampet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have covered 46 and 49 per cent coverage.





According to GCC data, the city has more than 55.30 lakh persons eligible for administering the vaccine. Of these, only 36.31 lakh persons had received both doses as of Thursday. On the other hand, around 89 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose. “As the mass vaccination camps have been scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, special arrangements have been made to improve coverage in the identified slum areas,” an official said.





Meanwhile, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, has asked the educational institutions in the city to insist that students above 18 take vaccines so that they do not become clusters of infection.