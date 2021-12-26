Dedicated 12-km lane for cyclists on ECR on Sundays

Chennai :

Cyclists going for a ride on ECR can hereafter do so without worrying about speeding vehicles zipping past as city police have decided to demarcate a 12 km-long dedicated bay from Akkarai to Muttukadu on Sundays.





The first trial run of the initiative was held on Saturday in which 40 police personnel along with 150 people rode the entire stretch between 5 am and 8 am.





During those hours, only light motor vehicles and two-wheelers were allowed on the stretch, which the cyclists reportedly found very convenient.





The trial run was supervised by Adyar Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Mahendran and traffic police officers. On Sunday too, the trial will be conducted after which the stretch would be made only-bicycle bay on Sundays between 5 am and 8 am.