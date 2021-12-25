54-year-old woman murdered by husband in Kannagi Nagar

Chennai :

A 54-year-old woman was murdered by her husband in a family quarrel in Kannagi Nagar on Friday and the latter surrendered at a police station.





The accused, M Arumugam, was a resident of the slum clearance board buildings in Kannagi Nagar and used to sell ragi porridge for livelihood with his wife Kasthuri.





The couple often quarrelled as Arumugam allegedly suspected Kasthuri of infidelity. And on Friday the couple had an argument.





Police said that Arumugam had already bought a knife to murder Kasthuri. On Friday, he first attacked her with a wooden log. After she fell unconscious, he stabbed her in the abdomen, killing her on the spot.





He later surrendered at Kannagi Nagar police station and Kasthuri's body was retrieved and sent for post mortem examination. A case was registered and Arumugam was arrested.





The couple has a son named Venkatesh, who lives with his wife and children in the same neighbourhood