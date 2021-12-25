GO to form residents welfare associations in TNUHDB houses issued

Chennai :

According to the order, the new scheme aims at maintaining the tenements of TNUHDB in neat and tidy conditions, to attend the repairs and renewals on time, to do periodical renovation of the tenements, to provide additional infrastructure as request by the residents of the tenements, to maintain common property resources, to create vibrant residents welfare associations, to transfer the responsibility of routing maintenance to resident welfare associations, to empower resident welfare associations financially, to create smooth coordination between the residents and TNUHDB and to facilitate grievance redressal mechanism.





However, some of the maintenance and repair works will be carried out solely by resident welfare associations and some solely by the Board and some with 50:50 contribution of both resident welfare associations and by TNUHDB.





For instance, routing maintenance and minor repairs would be undertaken solely by the resident welfare associations, but for major repairs and water supply and electricity charges for common area and lift the entire charges will be borne by TNUHDB.





In case of additional infrastructure required, the required funds will be shared equally by resident welfare associations and TNUHDB.