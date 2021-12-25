Sat, Dec 25, 2021

Hearing and speech-impaired children celebrate Christmas in the Chennai

Published: Dec 25,202108:54 AM

Dr John Joseph Foundation, an NGO working among the less fortunate children to create a change in their lives, organised an event called Christmas Extravaganza - 2021 for 150 hearing and speech impaired children at CSI School for Deaf and Dumb, Santhome.

From the Christmas celebrations held at CSI School for Deaf and Dumb
Chennai:
Speaking about the initiative, Churchill Joseph, Founder of Dr. John Joseph Foundation said, “Christmas is a season of giving and sharing. Every year, the foundation ensures to distribute gifts to less fortunate children during this festive season. This year, we wanted to create a colourful and lively environment with games, gifts and good food for the Children at CSI School for Deaf and Dumb in Chennai who generally live in a world with no sound and music.”


