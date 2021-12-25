Hearing and speech-impaired children celebrate Christmas in the Chennai

Chennai :

Speaking about the initiative, Churchill Joseph, Founder of Dr. John Joseph Foundation said, “Christmas is a season of giving and sharing. Every year, the foundation ensures to distribute gifts to less fortunate children during this festive season. This year, we wanted to create a colourful and lively environment with games, gifts and good food for the Children at CSI School for Deaf and Dumb in Chennai who generally live in a world with no sound and music.”







