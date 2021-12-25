Hunt on for college students who attacked MTC crew

Chennai :

Chennai police are on the lookout for two students of Pachaiyappa’s College for allegedly attacking an MTC crew on Thursday evening.





The crew of 15G route bus had lodged a complaint with the Chetpet police saying the two attacked them when the bus stopped near the college.





According to the police, two students of the college hit on the back of the head of driver Saktivel as he and conductor Kannan were asking them to take the tickets.





The bus was on its way from Broadway to CMDA colony when the incident happened. Immediately the crew members alerted the police control room and later lodged a complaint at the Chetpet police station against the two, who were identifiable by them. Police had booked a case under four sections of IPC and are looking for the students.