2 criminals wanted in Manipur nabbed from lodge in Chennai

Chennai :

Two burglars wanted in crimes reported in Manipur were nabbed by a police team from that state from a lodge in the Thousand Lights area in the city on Thursday night.





A police team from Manipur had come to the city based on input that the two are holed up in Chennai and nabbed them. The two were identified as Erick Lalraipuia, 22 of Chandel and Pravash Kalita, 32 of Karmroop.





Police said the two were staying in a mansion in Chennai for treatment in a hospital. A case was registered against them in Porompat police station in Imphal.





The two were taken to Nungambakkam police station in the night and later taken to Manipur by the special team after producing them in a court for transit warrant, police noted.