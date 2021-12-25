Seven detained with foreign currencies worth Rs 58.33 lakh

Chennai :

Customs officials seized foreign currencies worth Rs 58.53 lakh at the Chennai airport on Thursday.





The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) received information that passengers are smuggling foreign currencies to Dubai, and following that were checking the passengers along with the Customs officials on Thursday when they came across some about to board a flight to Dubai on Thursday.





On suspicion, when they intercepted seven passengers, they were evasive in their replies. They were subjected to personal search and the officials found Saudi riyals and US dollars concealed inside their clothes. The Customs seized the currencies worth Rs 58.53 lakh and all seven passengers were detained for further inquiry.