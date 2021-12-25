Transperson found dead in Pulianthope, probe on

Chennai :

An 18-year-old transwoman was found hanging at her house in Pulianthope on Wednesday night.





The deceased, Vindhyasri, who had been living with other transpersons in the same locality, went to invite her mother Ramani to her house.





But she had to return because Ramani allegedly told her that she would come later. When Ramani eventually reached Vindhyasri’s house around 9 pm, she was shocked to Vindhyasri hanging from the ceiling.





On information, Basin Bridge police retrieved her body and sent it for postmortem examination. A case was registered and further investigation is on.