DVAC probes former sub-registrar for Rs 4.3 cr land deal using fake documents

Chennai :

Former Neelankarai sub-registrar Arumuga Navaraj, now posted in Guduvancherry, with a corrupt motive conspired with other accused and abusing his official position to their favour without following the rules and regulations of the department forged documents and posing them as genuine, made a series of fraudulent registrations along with other accused thereby deliberately causing wrongful loss to the legal heirs of late Meera Mydeen, a Malaysian resident, and equivalent wrongful gain to the four co-accused, said a DVAC FIR.





In respect of the said property, measuring five grounds and 2,388 square feet in VGP Golden Beach, purchased by Meera Mydeen in 1982, other accused Hasan Mohammed, Nihara Jamal, Bairos Banu Jamal and Saravanan with the connivance of Arumugha Navaraj, created fake documents, forged power of attorney, and showed that the land was purchased by Nihara. In the process, Meera Mydeen’s legal heirs — his wife and three daughters — lost the property.





But on scrutiny of the sale deed document by the DVAC, it was found that it does not have the details about the mode of payment and the date of payment etc. If the money transactions had been done through the bank, it ought to have been mentioned in the recitals itself. But no such details were mentioned, the DVAC noted.