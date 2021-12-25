Delivery staff assaults customer, held

Chennai :

A delivery executive of an app-based food delivery company was arrested by the police for allegedly abusing and attacking a customer, a policeman, after a wordy quarrel erupted between them over delay in delivering the food that he had ordered.





The arrested deliveryman was identified as Karthik Veera (24) of Vijayarghavapuram. According to the police, George Peter (40), a head constable attached to the crime wing of the Kodambakkam police station, had ordered food online to be delivered to his home in MGR Nagar.





Even though George Peter gave details of address over the phone, the food was delivered very late. This triggered heated exchange of words between the customer and the delivery executive. It got out of hand when the latter allegedly abused and attacked George Peter using his helmet. Though the policeman tried to overpower him, Karthik Veera pushed him on to the ground and escaped from the scene.





George Peter, who reportedly suffered injuries on his jaw and leg in the melee, was later admitted to RGGGH for treatment. Based on his complaint, MGR Nagar police probed into the incident. After checking the CCTV footage from the spot, the police team zeroed in on Karthik Veera and arrested him.