Chennai sees Christmas in full spirits as curbs eased

Chennai :

With Christmas celebrated virtually due to the pandemic-induced lockdown last year, and several more under COVID isolation, this year, people are excited to celebrate Christmas by visiting friends and family and gathering together for the festival after a long gap. Even city churches had fewer masses.





“Christmas is the only festival for which our family members from Bangalore visit us here. Last year prayers and celebrations went through online video calls. This year, they came a week ahead and we are excited to celebrate the festival after a year together and have so many plans listed out for Christmas and New Year. However, we are a bit scared of the new COVID variant too, so trying to be a bit cautious to not gather at a crowded place,” said Helan B, a resident of George Town.





A majority of Christians missed out on attending the first mass at night last year and watched the prayers on television channels.





“Before the pandemic lockdown, we used to attend the first mass at midnight on Christmas. But as churches were closed last year and we were not able to attend masses, which was the major thing we missed during Christmas. This year we are excited to decorate the tree and the entire church, and also after a year we are going for the mass at night, ” said Shirley Nikitha, a resident of Chrompet.





Meanwhile, the churches in the city are having fewer masses for this Christmas, because as people are celebrating the festival after a long gap, they can get some time spent with their loved ones.





“The festival is all about sharing, every year people who visit the church on Christmas used to distribute food, clothes to the needy people. There are more people this year who started giving things a week ahead. On Saturday, we are planning to distribute more things to a larger number of people than usual. Also, earlier we used to have at least five-six masses but this time we will have only three prayer sessions, so they can spend time with family and friends,” said Pastor Rev VS Samuel Raj, Miracle AG Church, Tiruvanmiyur.