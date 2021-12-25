Age, ailments come to aid of Chennai resident who tried to cheat court

Chennai :

The Madras High Court, busting the drama enacted by 71-year-old PR Gopal, a resident of Chennai, came down heavily on a litigant who, to avoid a contempt notice, pretended to be someone else.





The court, as per the facts and circumstances, ordered the contemnor to pay the pending due of Rs 2,81,212 to Rajeswari. On December 20, Gopal’s son has paid the amount to the petitioner. Considering the age and ailments of the contemnor, the judges warned him not to indulge in such acts in future and let him go, according to Sunil Kumar.





In 1994, Rajeswari has entered into a sale deed with Gopal to purchase his property located at Konthithope, Chennai. Gopal demanded Rs 10 lakh for the property and received Rs 2.15 lakh as advance. Though the petitioner was ready to pay the remaining amount, Gopal was not ready to complete the sale deed.





Therefore, Rajeswari approached the Madras HC and got a verdict in favour of her in 1996 that allowed her to take possession of the property. Gopal moved the HC against the single judge’s order. A division bench passed a reverse judgment in 2008 asking the Gopal to return the money with 9 per cent interest to Rajeswari and take possession of his property from Rajeswari.





Besides, Rajeswari made a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Madras HC division bench’s order and the same was rejected. Though the SC upheld the HC order, Gopal did not return the money. Therefore, Rajeswari moved a contempt petition before the High Court.