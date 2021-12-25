Tambaram GH gets a lung rehab centre for COVID survivors

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated various medical facilities at Tambaram Government TB Hospital on Friday. A new lung rehabilitation centre, set up at a cost of Rs 22.5 lakh with 225 additional oxygen facilities, was opened at the hospital.





Additionally, a 320KV power generator and an arterial blood gas analyser (ABGA) test equipment, that measures oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood. The equipment worth Rs 28.11 lakh was also inaugurated by the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan along with the Health Minister.





The Health Minister said the rehabilitation centre for the lungs will help the COVID-19 survivors as the hospital set up 776 beds during the pandemic, including 355 oxygen beds. Currently, as a precautionary measure, another 225 beds are being added as oxygen beds. For this, the Federation of Indian Real Estate Developers Associations (CREDAI) has donated Rs 22.5 lakh. In addition, in the event of a power outage, PharmaGel India Company will provide uninterrupted power supply,” he said.





The Department of Food Safety also launched an awareness programme on preventing food wastage and reusing cooking oil as biodiesel, by releasing awareness videos and banners for the project. The voluntary organisations are also joining in to avoid wastage of food and to provide food to the needy in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts. In Chengalpattu district, 2 lakh kg of surplus food has been received and distributed to about 5,000 hungry people so far. At least 49,455 litres of used oil from stores were converted into biodiesel, said Ma Subramanian