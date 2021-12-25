Metro Water looks other way as sewage overflow raises stink in Ekkaduthangal

Chennai :

Residents and pedestrians are equally irked as the Metro Water has failed to prevent sewage overflow from the underground sewer line near Kalaimagal Nagar Third Main Road near Ekkaduthangal.





Sathyavani, a pedestrian, who uses the road every day to reach her office, said the sewage leak has been there for more than six months. “Sewage leak occurs at one particular manhole. After the monsoon rains, the problem got aggravated,” she said.





When DT Next visited the spot, sewage mixed with slush was seen stagnant near a manhole and emanating an unbearable smell. “I have to be watchful not to step into the sewage every time I cross the stretch,” she added.





The road is very close to the Adyar River, but the Metro Water could not let the sewage directly into the river. As per the rules, sewage should be pumped into the treatment plants for treatment before letting the treated water into the river.





A resident, on condition of anonymity, said the issue has been raised with Metro Water several times in vain. “Recently, the workers came and did some work. Only after a couple of days, sewage start overflowing. There is no permanent solution to the problem. Stagnant sewage has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” the resident riled.





When contacted, a Metro Water official clarified that the issue is due to a gradient issue as the road is at a lower level than the other streets in the locality. “However, we will take measures to rectify the issue permanently,” he assured.