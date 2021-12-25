HC comes down heavily on litigant evading notice with name change trick

Chennai :

In a case having uncanny similarities with the Tamil hit Naan Avan Illai, the Madras High Court came down heavily on a litigant who, in order to avoid a contempt notice, pretended to be someone else.





A division bench comprising Justice T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy successfully busted the drama enacted by 71-year-old PR Gopal, a resident of Chennai, while he was lying before the court.





The court had earlier served contempt notice to Gopal for non-compliance with the court order directing him to return the money to a woman for not completing the sale deed of his property. Everytime an order came, the court got back a reply stating Gopal’s house was locked. Later, a bailiff was sent to serve the court’s notice. However, he too informed the court that Gopal’s house was locked. Convinced of his falsehood, the court then ordered Seven Wells Police Inspector to secure the contemnor and produce him before the court.





“When the contemnor claimed that his name was Abraham Gopal, the petitioner’s counsel rejected that. Further, the petitioner wanted to verify his PAN card signature and the court proceeded to checking his IDs. It was found that the birth date of Gopal and Abraham Gopal was mentioned as 8.02.1951. The signature in Gopal’s plaint was also tallied with the signature of Abraham Rajagopal’s PAN card,” the bench stated.





The judges further ordered Gopal’s counsel C Venkatesalu to appear before the court to verify whether the person who was produced before the court was Gopal or not. The advocate also agreed that the person was Gopal and not Abraham Rajagopal.