Gana singer Saran arrested for song on minor girls

Chennai :

Tiruvallur cyber crime police arrested a Gana singer after a video of him sexualizing minor girls in one of his songs went viral.





The singer 'Saravedi' Saran alias Saravanan was booked under Section 67B of the Information Technology Act and released on bail, said police.





In the 30-second video clip that went viral, the singer is seen singing that he made a Class 8 girl throw up so that she won't leave him.





While it was earlier circulated on social media claiming that he performed the song at the cultural event organized by film director Pa Ranjith, it was later clarified it was a different event.





Saravedi Saravanan rose to fame through her YouTube channel in which he has been posting videos of him singing gana songs penned and composed by him. Saravedi Saran alias Saravanan has also sang in a few movies such as Kalakalappu 2.