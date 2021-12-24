A unique opportunity to watch migrant wetland birds

Chennai :

Thousands of birds from across the world migrate to the city and the wetlands here play host to thousands of birds. City-based Care Earth Trust decided to make use of this season and has launched Pallikaranai Margazhi Thiruvizha for the next three weekends.





Seetha Gopalakrishnan from Care Earth Trust says, “Margazhi month (December-January) is synonymous with performing arts in Chennai. But not many know that this is also bird migratory season. Chennai’s wetlands serve as nesting and breeding grounds for both transboundary and local migratory species. Along with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, we are doing Pallikaranai Margazhi Thiruvizha - it is an immersive, guided bird-watching experience. In this third edition of the Margazhi birdwatching, participants will be taken in small groups around the Pallikaranai marshland by researchers and seasoned birdwatchers to spot resident and migrant birds.”





She adds that the Pallikaranai region is a sight to behold during this season. “There are egrets, cormorants, bronze-winged jacana, African catfish, purple moorhen, flamingos and so on. You can spot birds throughout the year in the city. But you can watch these migratory birds only during this season. If you are an amateur birder or are interested in watching birds, then this is the best opportunity,” she adds. The next walk dates are December 25, 26, January 1, 2, 8 and 9. For details, contact: careearthtrails@gmail.com.