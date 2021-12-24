University of Madras forms panel to probe scam in issuing degrees

Chennai :

The University of Madras, which was riddled in the awarding of degree certificates to ineligible students, has formed an inquiry committee to probe into the irregularities.





A decision was taken by the syndicate meeting of the university in this regard. Soon after the meeting, the University of Madras Vice Chancellor Professor Dr S Gowri said that the panel will thoroughly investigate the issue and submit its report very soon.





“Based on the report of the committee, action will be taken accordingly,” he added.





He said the panel will also probe if there were any irregularities in the previous online exams during the lockdown.





The institution sources also said that the Syndicate meeting of the university was also attended by the Higher Education Department Secretary D Karthikeyan.