Man poses as beggar to peddle ganja near temples, arrested

Chennai :

A 50-year-old man wearing saffron clothes and rudraksha mala and posed as a beggar seeking alms in front of temples in the city was arrested on charges of peddling ganja.





The accused, Dhamu alias Sekar, was secured after policemen in plainclothes posing as buyers went to him near a Murugan temple on Irusappan Street in Ice House police station limits on Wednesday.





When Dhamu fished out ganja sachets from his bag, he was detained and taken to the station for further interrogation.





Police said Dhamu would visit different temples in the locality on the pretext of seeking alms and peddled ganja to his regular customers.





Police seized two kg ganja from him and inquiries revealed that Asai Thambi and Raja from Theni had supplied him the contraband. The duo, too, was arrested and another 6.5 kg was seized from them.