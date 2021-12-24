Fri, Dec 24, 2021

3-yr-old boy dies after slipping from second floor of house

Published: Dec 24,202106:53 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Sarvan wanted to go down and took the stairs but he slipped and fell to the ground.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Chennai:
A three-year-old boy died after he slipped from the second floor of his house in Pozhichalur on Wednesday. 

The deceased, M Sarvan of Rajeswari Nagar in Pozhichalur near Pallavaram, was left inside a room on the second floor to watch television since painting works were going on at their house. 

After a while, Sarvan wanted to go down and took the stairs but he slipped and fell to the ground. 

His father, Murugan, who works in a private firm, along with neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital and from there to a private hospital in Saidapet but he died without responding to treatment.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations