3-yr-old boy dies after slipping from second floor of house

Chennai :

A three-year-old boy died after he slipped from the second floor of his house in Pozhichalur on Wednesday.





The deceased, M Sarvan of Rajeswari Nagar in Pozhichalur near Pallavaram, was left inside a room on the second floor to watch television since painting works were going on at their house.





After a while, Sarvan wanted to go down and took the stairs but he slipped and fell to the ground.





His father, Murugan, who works in a private firm, along with neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital and from there to a private hospital in Saidapet but he died without responding to treatment.