Man flies from Bahrain to meet his new mate, lands in wife’s Insta net

Chennai :

A 29-year-old man working in Bahrain has been arrested by the city police based on his wife’s complaint that her husband has been running a flesh trade by wooing women, sweet-talking on social media.





Interestingly, the complainant, a 25-year-old software engineer from Neelankarai, herself posed as some other woman on Instagram and launched a conversation with her husband conveying her willingness to be part of his ‘business’ and handed him over to police when Ashwin (name changed) flew all the way to Chennai to meet his new partner at a hotel in Tiruvanmiyur.





Police said the accused, a native of Thanjavur, claimed to be working as an engineer in Bahrain though it’s not verified. The complainant and Ashwin got married in February after being in a relationship for a few years. While the girl left the house to live with Ashwin after she got engaged with another person, her family traced them to Bengaluru and accepted their marriage.





Police said Ashwin left for Bahrain after the marriage in February after which his wife casually checked his desktop at home to find his nude videos and that of many other women. The woman was shocked that Ashwin had conversed with many women on social media and allegedly invited them to be part of his ‘business’, apart from exchanging nude videos with them.





The woman then came up with a plan to catch her husband red-handed and posing as another woman on Instagram started conversing with him. She also shared some women’s photos after which Ashwin suggested she can make herself available to VIPs to make huge money.





The woman agreed and asked Ashwin to meet her at a hotel in Tiruvanmiyur. Ashwin, convinced that the invite was genuine, flew from Bahrain to meet the woman. However, Ashwin was shocked to find his wife in the room, but it was too late since the woman had already alerted Adyar all-women police. They secured Ashwin and seized four mobile phones from him.





After preliminary inquiry, an officer said Ashwin seems to be addicted to porn as there are a lot of videos on his device. “However, there is no evidence that he indulged in flesh trade. We have sent the phones for forensic analysis to ascertain the veracity of the allegations in his wife’s complaint,” said an officer.





The man was booked under Sections 498A (cruelty towards women), 294b (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 417 (cheating) of IPC and remanded.