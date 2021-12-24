Omicron threat: GCC to step up testing of samples to 20K daily

Chennai :

In a move to control the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to increase the number of sample tests to 20,000 per day.





A meeting was conducted in Ripon Building, on Thursday, to discuss the prevention measures in which Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi took part.





During the meeting, the field officials were directed to collect samples from vendors and employees of malls, offices, markets, and other places periodically so that 20,000 samples can be tested every day.





As per civic body data, as many as 2,16,808 samples have been taken between December 7 and December 21, of which 1,858 samples were confirmed positive. During the period, the civic body has been collected around 15,000 samples on an average every day with 17,142 samples taken on December 21, which is the highest during the period.





Apart from this, five monitoring officers have been appointed to oversee the mass vaccination camp to be conducted on Sunday. Meanwhile, the civic body has identified localities where the vaccination number is lower and directed the field officials to increase the vaccination coverage.





Also, private hospitals and clinics have been instructed to share the details of persons with COVID-19 symptoms by sending mail to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in.