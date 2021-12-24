Don’t show lenience to advocate caught on webcam, HC tells cops

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police department not to show any lenience or compromise in handling the case against an advocate, who was caught canoodling with a woman during virtual court proceedings a few days ago, the video of which had gone viral.





A division bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice R Hemalatha issued the direction to the police on the suo-motu case initiated against the advocate, RD Santhana Krishnan.





State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the CB-CID has filed a case against the advocate under the IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC. As directed by the court, the police have also taken steps to prohibit the circulation of the controversial video clip, he said, adding: “The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has initiated disciplinary action against the accused.”





Hearing the submission, the bench noted that the advocate’s behaviour when the virtual court proceedings was on has sent shock waves in the legal circle. Therefore, the police should deal with the case swiftly and without showing any lenience, the bench observed. Commenting about the matter while hearing another case on Thursday, Justice Prakash said he had even thought of tendering his resignation after coming to know about the advocate’s unsavoury behaviour.





The incident had happened a few days ago. The advocate got physically close with a woman even as the virtual court proceedings were going on, unmindful of the webcam that captured the entire episode.