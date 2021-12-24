Guv to decide on action against former V-C: AG

Chennai :

As the Chancellor of the university, it was the Governor who should decide on the further course of action against former Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa after considering the report of Justice Kalaiyarasan (retired) Commission of Inquiry that probed the allegations of irregularities raised against him, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.





The AG made the submission before Justice V Parthiban during the hearing of a petition filed by Surappa challenging the previous government’s move to constitute the inquiry commission to probe the allegations, including corruption, malpractice, irregularities in appointments and fund misappropriations.





On November 26, the State government had submitted the report of the inquiry commission to the court in a sealed cover. The AG had informed the High Court that the government has found several irregularities and procedural lapses during Surappa’s tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious technical university.





When the matter was taken up for hearing on Thursday, the AG informed the court that since the Governor is the chancellor of the university, it is he who has to take a call on the action that needs to be initiated against the former V-C. When Shunmugasundaram added that the report of the inquiry commission would be forwarded to the Governor, the judge adjourned the matter to January 3.