Court directs DGP to ensure spas, massage centres have CCTVs

Chennai :

Observing that there are widespread allegations from general public against spas and massage parlours, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the DGP to ensure that all spas, massage centres and therapy centres functioning across the State have installed CCTV cameras.





Justice SM Subramaniam granted the injunction while disposing of a petition filed by CP Girija, who runs an ayurvedic spa in Bommayarpalayam, Villupuram district, seeking a direction to the police to stop frequently interfering with the functioning of the spa on the grounds of inspection.





However, the judge rejected the demand saying that the court could not prevent the law enforcement authorities from discharging their duties.





“In urban areas and metropolitan cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, a large number of such spas and massage centres are suddenly growing within a short span of period and there are numerous allegations against the business activities of these spas and massage centres, and more specifically, the allegations of prostitution are also frequently received by the police authorities,” the court held.





Impleading the DGP in the case, Justice Subramaniam directed the officer to ensure that all spa, massage centres, therapy centres, etc., were conducting their business activities in a transparent manner and avoid secluded or closed rooms paving way for illegal activities. “In the event of any reasonable suspicion, information or complaint, the police authorities are directed to initiate all appropriate actions,” the judge added.