South Chennai MP seeks approval of Pallikarani Marshland project

Chennai :

Member of Parliament from South Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian met Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav at his office in New Delhi on Thursday and petitioned him for sanctioning accord to the Pallikaranai marshland restoration project.





Member of Parliament from Madurai, Su Venkatesan was also present during the meeting. This was announced by Thamizhachi Thangapandian through a press statement.

She informed the Union Minister on the importance of Pallikaranai Marshland and said that it was a wetland and is most critical ecosystem of the country.

The project, Improved Resilience of Urban Ecosystem to Climate Change (IRUCC) is an important environmental project for the Restoration of Pallikarani Marshland in Chennai. The MP said that the project was submitted under the International Green Climate Fund and envisages preventing further degradation of the marshland.

The South Chennai MP said that the proposal was forwarded to the Ministry of Environment by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, according to the statement, explained to the minister on the importance of Pallikaranai Marshland in improving the groundwater levels of the region by collecting excess floodwater. She said that a study has revealed a total loss of $38.11 million worth of ecosystem benefit due to the destruction of the marshland.

Thamizhachi Thangapandian requested the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav to approve the project at the earliest as degradation of Pallikaranai Marshland would lead to a major change in groundwater situation in the city and also degradation of environment affecting the people of the local region.