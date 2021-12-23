More assets of Santiago Martin worth Rs 19.59 crore attached by ED

Chennai :













ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of charge sheet filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ACB, Kochi against S Martin and others under the Sections of IPC, 1860 and Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998.





Investigation under PMLA revealed that the partners of MJ Associates, Santiago Martin and N Jayamurugan, made unlawful gain with a corresponding loss to the government of Sikkim to the extent of Rs. 910,29,87,566/ (910.29 crore) on account of inflating the prize winning tickets claim for the period from April 2009 to August 2010, which is nothing but proceeds of crime under the PMLA, 2002.





Santiago Martin, his companies and others have invested the parts of the proceeds of crime generated from lottery business in immovable properties through more than 40 companies, which were created in the name of their family members and other associates to project the same as untainted properties. Santiago Martin, his companies namely Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., Martin Builders Pvt. Ltd., Daison Land & Development Pvt. Ltd. have acquired immovable properties worth Rs 19.59 crore from the loans and advances given by Santiago Martin & his family members. Earlier, ED had attached assets worth Rs 258 crore. With the present attachment, total attachment in the case has reached Rs 277.59 crore.