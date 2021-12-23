Over 300 cows impounded since Dec 1: Corporation intensifies action against stray cattle in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the civic body impounds stray cattle to prevent accidents. "From December 1, around 300 cows were impounded across the city. More than Rs. 4.60 lakh has been collected as a penalty from the cattle owners," the official said.





As per the rules, the civic body will impound stray cattle and impose a penalty of Rs. 1,550 to the owners. The civic body will maintain the impounded cattle for three days. If any cattle owner fails to turn up to pay the penalty and take back their cattle within three days, the impounded cattle will be handed over to the Blue Cross.





Apart from paying the penalty, the cattle owner should submit an affidavit by getting signatures from the sanitary inspector of the concerned division, zonal health officer and police inspector of the local police station.





The official added that around 70 cattle have been impounded from the Kodambakkam zone, which is the highest among the 15 zones. "A large number of cattle are being captured from and around Koyambedu market, which is located in Kodambakkam zone. Most of the cattle owners pay up the penalty to take back their cattle. Only less than 5 cows have been sent to Blue Cross," he added.





On Wednesday alone, the civic body impounded 19 cows from across the city.





On the other hand, sanitary inspectors lament that owners tend to threaten them when they try to impound stray cattle. "Despite the threatenings, stray cattle are captured with police help," a sanitary inspector said.