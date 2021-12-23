Centre, state governments ignoring MSMEs, alleges Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the MSMEs are badly hit by the rise in the prices of raw materials.
Chennai: In a Twitter post, he said that it was affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of workers and alleged that the Centre and state were ignoring the protests by MSMEs on the issue and urged them to intervene. Kamal’s comment came in the wake of the lakhs of MSMEs entrepreneurs across the country going on a day-long strike on Monday to protest against the steep rise in the prices of steel and other raw materials like aluminum, copper and engineering plastics.
Conversations