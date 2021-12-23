TNML urges Centre to restore Friday holiday in Lakshadweep

The Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) on Wednesday condemned the change in holiday pattern in Lakshadweep island and urged the Centre to withdraw Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep.
Chennai: TNML founder president VMS Mustafa, in a statement, said, “For Muslims Friday is an auspicious day and so in Lakshadweep where Muslims are in majority Friday and Saturday were observed holidays and Sunday was a working day, but now Patel has declared Friday as working day and Saturday and Sunday as holidays. Lakshadweep is a land of peace but communalists like Patel will destroy the prevailing peace.” Mustafa also said that usually an IAS officer will be appointed as Administrator of Lakshadweep but after BJP came to power former Minister Patel, from Gujarat, was appointed as the Administrator. Mustafa also urged the Centre to restore the holiday pattern that existed previously.
