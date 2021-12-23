Madras HC moots thermal imaging to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks

Chennai :

Concerned over the continuing death of elephants after being hit by trains, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Railways to consider installing thermal imaging systems on train engines and areas near the track frequented by elephants so that their movement could be detected in advance to prevent accidents and deaths.





A division bench comprising Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathish Kumar issued the direction while hearing pleas by Manoj Immanuel and Nithya Sowmiya, who prayed for a direction to the CBI to inquire about the elephant deaths after being mowed down by trains.





The judges directed the Railways to consult the Forest Department and file a detailed response on January 7 on ways to prevent the death of elephants and other animals on railway tracks. The bench also suggested the officials to explore the possibilities of using technology for prior identification of movement of animals, including elephants, on the tracks. “The officials shall consider erecting fences around the railway tracks with solar energy facility. Also, thermal imaging systems shall be installed on the railway engines as well as the spots where the elephants usually roam around,” the judges added.





Appeared for Railways, senior counsel PT Ramkumar submitted that the department used technology that resulting in saving elephants in 69 incidents.





“We have identified 19 kilometres as a spot where elephants move around. Therefore, we have advised the train loco pilots to minimise the speed of the train in those spots. Also, the department is considering the formation of subways for the hassle-free movement of elephants for passing the railway tracks without getting involved in the train accidents,” the advocate added. Recording the submissions, the bench posted the matter to January 7.