Can states form press councils, asks Madras HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice and Justice PD Audikesavalu also asked the State government why it failed to prefer an appeal against the division bench’s order passed in August.





That bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran (since retired) and Justice P Velmurugan was hearing a plea filed by a journalist S Sekaram alleging that former Idol Wing chief Pon Manickavel had submitted faulty reports regarding idol thefts. Responding to this, Pon Manickavel alleged that Sekaram was a fake journalist.





After the hearing, the bench had issued a slew of directions, including asking the State government to constitute Press Council of Tamil Nadu within three months.





When the matter was taken up for hearing by the first bench on Tuesday, Justice Audikesavalu asked why the council was not formed despite the deadline getting over. However, Justice Bhandari said the State couldn’t form it on its own, asking if there were any provisions in law allowing states to constitute it.





“As per law, the Press Council of India (PCI) is functioning as the competent authority for press and media. The State-level press councils could not be constituted without the law,” the ACJ said. The bench then asked PCI to file its response explaining whether there was any provision to form State-level councils and posted the matter to next month.