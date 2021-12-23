Madras HC: Salt makers’ pleas challenging revision of land charges rejected

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam said the lessees should leave the premises within three months. “The respondents are directed to initiate all further actions for tendering the salt lands by following the procedures as contemplated and as expeditiously as possible,” the court held and confirmed the impugned order. Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel ARL Sundaresan there was no level playing field and the impugned circular dated October 9, 2013, was issued based on the wrong analysis. “The Central Advisory Board had not been consulted before issuing the order, which is in violation of the rules in force,” he submitted.





Strongly objecting the maintainability of the writ petitions, Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan argued that the matter could not be adjudicated in writ proceedings.





In 2013, the Union government had increased the ground rent from Rs 5 to Rs 120 per metric tonne (MT) per acre, while increasing the minimum assignment fee to be paid to Rs 100 per metric tonne per acre subject to minimum production.