Chennai: Police arrest six for murdering building contractor

Chennai :

On Tuesday, the body of Shankar, a building contractor from Puthunallur in Somangalam, was found with injuries in Palayanallur bus stop. His limbs were tied up using ropes, said Somangalam police who registered a case.





During investigation, police picked up Anbu (24), a painter who used to work for shankar, for questioning. When grilled, Anbu allegedly confessed that he was part of the 6-member gang that murdered the contractor.





According to the police, on the day of incident, Shankar called him for work. But Anbu who was consuming liquor at that time was not ready to oblige. This led to a quarrel and Shankar attacked Anbu before leaving the spot.





Furious over this, Anbu sought help from his friends Nagaraj (21), Rajesh (36), Sathish (30), Venkatesan (20) and Yuvaraj (20) to seek revenge. The gang murdered Shankar and dumped his body near the bus stop at. Based on the inputs that Anbu gave during the confession, the police arrested the five involved in the murder. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.