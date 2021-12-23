Southern Railway inducts dual-mode ‘Prakriti’ tower car

Chennai :

Inaugurating it at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Wednesday, zonal general manager John Thomas also announced awards for the employees of the car shed for the project.





The tower car has been fitted with two sets of batteries used in 3-tier AC coaches. It can be operated either in OHE or battery mode using a spring-loaded switch within five seconds, the railway said in a statement. The old EMU coaches have been modified to meet multiple requirements like overhead inspection boom, bio-toilet, tool cabinets and crew rest area.





The tower car, which has a dual bank of lead-acid batteries for propulsion, is capable of running for 11 hours in half power or 3.5 hours in full power. Additional GM BG Mallaya and Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh during the inauguration.